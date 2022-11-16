IOSCO COUNTY — Iosco County will have a new congressional representative, as well as state senate and state house of representative member after the Nov. 8 general election.
Congressional Race
Rep. Jack Bergman, a Republican incumbent of the state’s 1st Congressional District, was reelected to his seat in the district. Iosco County, due to redistricting after the 2020 census, is now part of the district, which encompasses much of the upper half of lower Michigan and the entirety of the upper peninsula.
Bergman, earned 231,637 votes statewide to win the district, with 59.9% of the vote over Democratic challenger Bob Lorinser who earned 145,082 votes or 37.5%
Iosco County’s voting totals mirrored the voters in the first district, with Bergman winning the county with 7,703 votes or 62.26% of the vote to Lorinser’s 4,279 Iosco County votes or 34.59% of the vote.
36th State Senate District
Newcomers Joel Sheltrown, a Democrat, and Michelle Hoitenga, a Republican, vied for the Sen. Jim Stamas’ seat in Michigan’s 36th State Senate District. Stamas’ term limit is set to expire in 2023, and he has to step down.
Hoitenga won the seat statewide for the 36th District with 86,394 votes or 66.2% of the vote. Sheltrown collected 44,174 votes or 33.8% of the vote.
In Iosco County, Hoitenga won the county with 7,538 votes or 60.48% percent of Iosco County’s votes. Sheltrown took 4,902 votes from Iosco County voters, or 39.33% of the vote.
99th State House District
With Iosco county moving into the newly expanded 99th State House District, and that representative Rep. Roger Hauck, a Republican who was elected to the state senate’s 34th District on Nov. 8, there were two newcomers vying for the district.
Winning the district was Republican Mike Hoadley with 28,121 votes, or 67.6% of the vote. Challenger Kenneth Kish, a Democrat, earned 13,448 votes in the districts, good for 32.4%
In Iosco County, Hoadley also won with 7,981 votes or 64.51% of the vote. Kish took 4,359 votes or 35.23% of the votes in Iosco County.