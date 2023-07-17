HALE – On July 12, The Great Pages Circus brought their lineup of international acts to the Iosco County Fairgrounds, providing family friendly entertainment and dazzling performances. The circus had two showings during the day and they continue to tour the state of Michigan.
The circus consisted of impressive juggling acts, graceful acrobatics, comedic clown performances, mind-boggling hula hoop maneuvers and more. There were also a variety of animal performances that ranged from camels and zebras to donkeys and ponies.
Amenities ranged from concession stands that provided traditional circus fare, as well as a face painting station and bouncy house for kids. Attendants provided crowd favorites like cotton candy, popcorn and circus peanuts.
According to circus staff, The Great Pages Circus has been performing for 32 years and has no plans of retiring soon so they will eventually revisit the area for those that missed the performances this time around.