OSCODA – Oscoda TOPS MI Chapter 1724 of TOPS Club, Inc., as well as nearly 200,000 club members across the United States, Canada, and other countries, are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the formation of the non-profit weight-loss support organization.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 12 of the 26 Oscoda chapter members walked more than 2,000 steps along US-23, stopping at downtown businesses to proudly share TOPS Club information.
In 1948, Esther Manz of Milwaukee, Wis. founded TOPS, which stands for Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, with a few friends around her kitchen table. Esther was a visionary who knew that physical, mental, and emotional support of caring friends also struggling with weight issues are key factors in successful weight loss, as well as accountability to the scale, nutrition and healthy living education, and recognition for individual successes.
TOPS provides awards and incentives for club members' losses all along their weight-loss journeys, including for members who reach and maintain their weight goal. Those members are called KOPS (Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly), and they receive extra recognition to help encourage other members to also reach their goals.
TOPS does not endorse any particular weight-loss plan and welcomes women, men, and teens into the membership, even if they are actively involved in another weight-loss plan. Membership is low cost and members receive educational materials as well as bimonthly magazines with the latest in weight-loss research, healthy recipes, and inspirational members' success stories.
Club meetings include private weigh-ins, informative programs, and provide positive reinforcement in a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Weekly Oscoda chapter meetings are held on Wednesdays at Robert Parks Library. Weigh-ins are from 4 to 4:50 p.m., with the meetings starting about 5 p.m.
For more information, contact chapter leader Gail Getty at 734-358-2022, or just come visit the chapter, the first meeting is free.