OSCODA – All are welcome to attend an upcoming meeting of the Need Our Water (NOW) community action group, which will begin at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 19.
It will be held in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3735 building, located at 240 Chrysler Rd. in Oscoda.
According to NOW representative Cathy Wusterbarth, the group will cover Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board information and recent NOW activities during the meeting, along with receiving the Hometown Health Hero Award they received through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.