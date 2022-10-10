TAWAS CITY – Members of the Tawas Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) No. 2588 participated in their biannual highway cleanup event on Oct. 1.
Representatives say that in 2017, the F.O.E. adopted two miles of US-23 in Tawas City and this is now their fifth year of walking that stretch, wearing reflective vests and using equipment to pick up garbage along the adopted two miles. Their efforts this season, resulted in the collection of 22 bags of trash.
Those from Tawas Bay F.O.E. No. 2588 say they take pride in giving back to their community and keeping it a beautiful place to visit and live.
This latest event pulled together 25 Aerie members – a record turnout for the activity – who volunteered their time to help clean up a portion of US-23.
They further note that with this many volunteers, it requires strategic planning and coordination to accomplish their goal safely. They always start the event with a debriefing of all the volunteers so they are clear of their roadway responsibilities, as well as adherence to staying safe.
Participants describe this as a feel-good event, as members give back to the community while joining together in keeping it clean.