TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Library Friends and Iosco-Arenac District Library are partnering to help support and encourage children to continue reading throughout the summer.
Each child enrolled in the “Be a Summer Reader” program will receive a surprise bag which will include a new book. The program is being offered to children ages four to 13. The “Be a Summer Reader” bags will be available for pickup on July 1 and Aug. 1.
Stop into the Tawas City Library at 208 North St., Tawas City, to register. An Iosco-Arenac District Library card will be required and the child must be present to pick up their bag. There are only 50 spots available.
For questions, call 989-362-6557.