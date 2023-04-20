NATIONAL CITY – Develop Iosco (DI), Inc. will be hosting its last Winter Market of the 2022/2023 season this weekend.
The event will return for its next run later this fall, but those who want to get in one more round of springtime shopping will have an opportunity to do so this Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The market is held in the Sand Lake Community Center, at 4059 Indian Lake Rd. in National City, and feature items ranging from fresh produce and baked goods, to specialty gifts and crafts.
Given its popularity, there has been a waiting list for vendors in the past. But if there is space remaining, sellers still have a chance to take part in the last market of the season, as well. Tables must be reserved by 4 p.m. this Thursday, April 27, and the cost is $10 per space. To inquire about availability and signing up, or to ask additional questions, e-mail DI Board Member and Winter Market Manager Julie Shellenbarger, at diwintermarket@gmail.com.
Those selling their products are also asked to sign a vendor agreement, which can be downloaded from the DI website, at develop-iosco.org, or filled out in-person at the market.
As previously reported, DI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization, which promotes economic development in Iosco County.
According to the DI website, the goal of the group is to support small businesses as they serve both year-round residents and seasonal visitors to the community. It is also noted that tourism is an important aspect of economic development in Iosco County; therefore, the Winter Market – which generates revenue for small business owners and the local economy – was one of the organization’s initiatives.
The DI Winter Market was launched in the fall of 2022, and allows summer market vendors to continue to sell their products year-round. The events take place at the Sand Lake Community Center every Saturday, from early November through April.
To learn more about the DI nonprofit and its other efforts in the area, including the quarterly community meetings which are offered, visit the aforementioned website or check out the DI Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DevelopIoscoInc.