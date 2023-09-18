HARRISVILLE – The second annual Hazen “KiKi” Cuyler Old Timer Baseball Game is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 in Harrisville.
The first pitch will take place at 1 p.m. at Cuyler Diamond Park, located a half mile north of the Harrisville Harbor. Hot dogs and soda pop will be available and fan-favorite Cracker Jacks should be on the menu too.
The charity event will benefit the Alcona County Backpack program that sends kids home from school on Fridays with a backpack of food.
In case of rain, the event will be held Sept. 24.