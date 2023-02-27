OSCODA – The North Star League Big Dipper Champion Oscoda girls basketball team served as hosts to the North Star League Little Dipper Champion Hillman Lady Tigers on Friday. It was a close game into the fourth quarter, however 14th ranked Hillman finished a bit stronger, handing the host Lady Owls a 52-40 loss.
“I was happy with our efforts,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “For the third game in a row we did a great job rebounding. That was one of our main focuses in our final few games of the regular season.
"Unfortunately, we had one of our worst shooting nights of the season. We only had one player in double figures. We can’t expect to beat a 17-3 Hillman team with a poor shooting night.”
The Tigers led 18-11 after the first quarter, but six points in the second by Kingsley Backstrom and a three each by Luella Whipkey and Ashton Ehle pulled the Owls within one at the half, down just 27-26.
Four each by Elle Kellstrom and Backstrom in the third was enough to put the Owls in front 34-33 entering the fourth.
Oscoda could only manage six points in the final frame though, as Hillman broke free for a 19-point frame.
The Owls were led by Backstrom who had 18 points, L. Whipkey finished with seven points, Kellstrom had six, while Ava Gooch, Ehle and Mia Whipkey each had three points.
On Monday, Feb. 20 the Owls lost a road non-league game at Division 1 Alpena, 61-53.
“I was happy with our efforts,” Toppi said. “I thought we played a solid game. I like that we made 11 threes. We also did a better job rebounding against a much bigger Alpena team. My only complaint with our Alpena game is our early foul trouble. 25-to-13 foul difference. I felt we gave Alpena to many points at the foul line.”
The Owls had first quarter threes from Luella Whipkey, Gooch, Kellstrom and Mia Whipkey, as they got off to a 12-7 lead after one. Gooch and Emily Smith knocked down a trey each in the second, and the Owls led 22-21 at the break.
Backstrom had four points in the third and Mia Whipkey sent in another three, but Alpena surged ahead to lead 37-31 entering the fourth and they finished Oscoda off from there.
Mia Whipkey hit three more threes in the fourth quarter, finishing with five on the night and tallying 17 points. Gooch and Kellstrom had nine points apiece, Kellstrom put in eight, Luella Whipkey netted five, Smith chipped in with three and adding two was Kyden Ehle.
Oscoda (13-9 overall) hosts a Division 3 district tournament, beginning today (Wednesday) against the winner of Monday’s contest between the Charlton Heston Academy and Roscommon. Tawas Area and Alcona are on the other side of the bracket, with the championship scheduled for Friday. The district winner moves on to a regional semifinal game in Gaylord on Tuesday.
“We are going to try to correct a few things (this week),” Toppi said. “We are very excited that district week is here and we are focused on raising another trophy Friday night.”