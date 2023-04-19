EAST TAWAS – The Iosco Ministerial Association will host the community in coming together for a time of prayer during the National Day of Prayer (NDOP) on Thursday, May 4, at noon.
The group will meet at the steps of the Iosco County Courthouse, 422 Lake Street, Tawas City.
"The public is invited as we pray for our national, state, city officials and public servants of our area," said Twila Wilczynski, local NDOP program coordinator. "We encourage all to join us as we gather as one in prayer and fellowship and show our support of our community and our nation. We will have different ministers leading specific areas of prayer, but you are welcome to add your prayers to ours as we pray."
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans and organizers say it is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds.
"We have lost many of our freedoms in America because we have been asleep," said Shirley Dobson, former NDP chairman. "I feel if we do not become involved and support the annual National Day of Prayer, we could end up forfeiting this freedom, too."
“As we prepare for the National Day of Prayer on May 4th, we rejoice in the knowledge that there will be millions of prayers prayed from tens of thousands of gatherings across America and around the world as we gather to pray during our evening NDP 2023 National Prayer Gathering Broadcast," said Kathy Branzell, president of NDOP Michigan. "Imagine the activity in heaven as God commands His angels who are around the throne praising Him with us and standing ready for His command to intervene where He is invited to come and His will to be done. We must pray fervent, faithful, nation-changing, history-writing prayers that turn America’s hearts from evil agendas that bring about death and draw all people into the arms of a loving God who is our only true hope, help, love, and Lord.
For more information, call Wilczynski at the church office, 989-362-9923, or cell phone at 989-820-8889.