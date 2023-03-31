OSCODA – Clayton Jolley, Oscoda resident, took the podium at the regular March 27 meeting and told trustees that in his 82 years he has never seen a group of people as dysfunctional as the Oscoda Township Board of directors.
Jolley said he had served on numerous committees and boards over the years while in the military, union, church, and Boy Scouts.
"Be trustworthy, work together as a team. Every one of you has strengths and weaknesses, communicate," Jolley told the board.
"Come on people, you're an embarrassment. You need to do better, Oscoda needs better than what you are giving us right now," Jolly concluded. The audience applauded for him.
Robert Tasior, who serves on the Planning Commission and the Economic Improvement Committee, reported that he recently attended a session sponsored by the Michigan Association of Planners in Frankenmuth that focused on boards making good decisions together. He mentioned that Treasurer Jaimie McGuire was also in attendance.
Tasior recommended that all of the board members take the course. He would like to see any township board or commission member attend the training.
Dave Carmona, who said he has lived in Oscoda for the past four months, said coming to the meetings and reading the minutes has been a "real eye opener." Carmona asked the trustees to focus on the issues, not each other. He said that personalities were mixed in with the issues. Carmona was met with applause from the audience.