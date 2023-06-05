TAWAS CITY – Since the mid 1990s, Todd Kaems has been a mainstay in the Tawas Area basketball program. The 1989 Tawas graduate will be absent from the sidelines this winter, however, as he recently announced he was resigning from the varsity boys’ basketball head coach position.
“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “I’ve had an opportunity to work with some fantastic people, players and coaches. It has been great. In a different situation I might keep going.”
After two years coaching in the basketball program at Evart, Kaems returned to his hometown red and white in 1996, where he was hired as a teacher, and of course basketball coach. After a few years as the junior high girls coach and two years as the JV coach, he took over the varsity girls’ program in time for the 2001 season. He remained in that position through the 2014-15 season, and had much success, winning regional championships in 2003 and 2015, and numerous conference and district titles.
He was also a longtime assistant with the boys’ varsity team, and took over that program for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. After the MSHAA swapped girls’ basketball from the fall to winter, Kaems opted to remain with the Lady Braves.
He returned as the boys coach starting with the 2015-16 season, and won three district championships. It was capped by perhaps his best boys’ team this past winter, a squad that went 19-6 overall and rolled their way to a district title. Combined he figures to have over 350 career wins as a varsity head coach.
“From a basketball standpoint, it is hard,” Kaems said. “A lot of coaches I talk to, they have issues with getting coaches to work with and with kids being problematic. I’ve been blessed to work with fantastic players, both boys and girls, it seemed like every year we had great kids. We had some kids that loved to work. We had some great coaches too; with Paul Becker, Dick Fairless, I had great experience coaching with those guys. Also, Andy Ernst, Jim Gorman, Bill Stoll, Pete Stoll, Jason Kaniszewski, Jason Woelke, Reuben Edwards and Mark Cliff. They were just some great guys to work with.”
Ending with one of his best seasons, and one with his son Alex Kaems a key contributor on the team was a fitting bookend for the successful coach, although he was quick to dismiss that was the main factor in stepping down.
“This whole group of guys graduating, and the guys coming in might not be as good, to some that might be a reason to slide away, but that’s really not it,” Kaems said. “I retired from teaching a couple years ago and now I can be better at my current job in the winter without coaching and it is really time to move on.”
“It was a great year though,” he added. “We had the guys in position at the end of the year and we were really good. It was as really good team, we just had one unfortunate night (a 57-52 loss to St. Ignace in the regional semifinals). I’m not saying St. Ignace is a bad team, but I think most nights we probably beat them if we play well. We were in good position to make a deep run but in a high school tournament it is one 32-minute game and anything can happen.”
Looking back on things, Kaems has quite the vast memory when it comes to basketball in Tawas.
“I can remember every team from 1979 on,” he said.
And it should come as no surprise that stepping away from the program was a decision he struggled with for months.
“I was on the fence, one day I was going to come back and the next day I couldn’t,” Kaems said. “June is a busy month for basketball and I don’t know if have a ton of energy left for summer basketball. It is hard to walk away from it though, I’ve been in the gym every winter since I was eight years old. This coming winter, unless something changes, and I don’t see anything changing (I won’t be coaching).”
Though a comeback for coach Kaems isn’t entirely out of the question someday.
“If some basketball job came open on my doorstep and it was really inviting, I’m not saying I wouldn’t do it,” he said.