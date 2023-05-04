EAST TAWAS – Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park will hold a Native Plant Sale fundraiser under the tent on the lawn near the Tawas Point Lighthouse on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a good variety of plants for sun, shade, partial sun/shade, plants that like different soil types and moisture levels, and those blooms of interest for all seasons. All plants in the sale are perennials grown by Wild Type Nursery, said organizer, Sunrise Side Master Gardener, and Friends board member Gloria Kershaw.
This year, for the first time, the fundraiser is offering mixed Zinnia seed for sale.
All plants will be Michigan grown and Michigan genotypes. Plants will be 2" or 2 1/2" pots priced at $4 and $6 per pot. Payment may be made by cash, check or credit cards via PayPal.
Sunrise Side Master Gardeners will be present to answer your questions and help with your selections.
A list of plants, subject to availability, will be listed on the Friends group's Facebook page: Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park or on its website, tawaslighthousefriends.com.