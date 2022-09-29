LANSING – Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are now being mailed to Michigan voters who requested them and are available in city and township clerk offices.
“Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot at their local clerks office, and the right to vote at their polling place on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Every option is secure and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately thanks to the professional election officials and workers across the state.”
Michigan citizens voted overwhelmingly in 2018 to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to vote absentee without providing a reason. They also granted eligible citizens the right to register to vote up to and on Election Day at their local clerk’s office. Citizens can also register online, at Michigan.gov/Vote, or by mail through Oct. 24.
Additional election information
At Michigan.gov/Vote, eligible citizens can:
• Register to vote (through Oct. 24)
• Check their registration status
• Request an absentee ballot
• Find their local clerk’s office location, hours, contact information, and absentee ballot drop box locations
• Find their polling place
• Track their absentee ballot
• View their sample ballot
General election information is available at Michigan.gov/Elections and commonly misunderstood election topics are explained at Michigan.gov/SOSFactCheck.