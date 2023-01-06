OSCODA – Shoreline Players will be holding auditions to complete the cast for its winter comedy production Everybody Loves Opal by John Patrick provided by Dramatist Play Services.
Auditions will be held at the theater Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12 through Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. If you need an audition time outside of those scheduled, call 989-305-1355.
Needed to complete the cast of six for this hilarious show are two women able to portray a middle-aged character and one 18 to mid-20s, and four men able to portray characters ranging in age from 18 to early 60s.
No experience is required to audition and no singing either just a willingness to try something new and have fun. Those auditioning will be reading selected parts from the script which is part of the audition packet that can be found at shorelineplayer.org by clicking the link on the Players website.
The Shoreline production will be directed by Nicole Markey with assistant director Rebecca Collier and will be produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
Even if you are just curious about the process Miller invites you to stop in and observe or learn about the crew positions available for this production.
The performance dates for Everybody Loves Opal are March 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. The Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith district next to the Robert Parks Library in Oscoda. For more information on this production or upcoming events go to shorelineplayers.org or call 989-739-3586.