OSCODA – Prior to the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting that will take place this evening (Wednesday), representatives of Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda and other community members will hold a rally and press conference.
The rally will begin today at 3:30 p.m., followed by the press conference/community update at 4:15 p.m. Advocates including RAB representatives, NOW members and those from the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network will then attend the RAB meeting – which, as reported, has been set for 5-8 p.m. – with representatives of the U.S. Air Force (AF).
All of these events will be held at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight St.
According to an advisory from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, the purpose of the rally and press conference is to demand action from the AF to immediately clean up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination hot spots in four areas at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda.
The information reads that technical experts from NOW identified four zones with dangerously high PFAS contamination levels that pose imminent and substantial threats to human health and the environment and, therefore, require immediate interim remedial cleanup actions under federal law.
NOW had made a prior request that the AF take action to clean up the four identified hot zones but, “Our request has previously been denied by the Air Force, which our technical and legal team believes is improper and unlawful,” stated NOW Co-Founder Cathy Wusterbarth, in a recent message to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees and superintendent.
“These interim remedial actions [IRAs] are necessary and are central to NOW’s mission to ‘stop the bleeding’ of PFAS contaminants into the Au Sable River, Van Etten Lake, related streams and wetlands and, ultimately, Lake Huron,” she continued in the e-mail, which was sent on behalf of herself and NOW. “Accordingly, we ask that EGLE [Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy] support us in this request.”
Wusterbarth also provided township officials with copies of the letters and information which NOW sent to Congress members Jack Bergman, Debbie Dingell, Elissa Slotkin, Dan Kildee and Haley Stevens, as well as Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stanbenow, seeking their assistance in working with the AF and the Department of Defense (DoD) to implement actions that will help stop the continuous exposures to PFAS chemicals that NOW says are harming human health and the environment.
“In particular, we request that you strongly urge the DoD to implement additional [IRAs] in four distinct contaminated areas as identified by highly credible and experienced technical experts, including two former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (now EGLE) scientists,” the letters read in part.
Given the imminent and substantial threats to human health and the environment caused by the contamination, and to maximize the effectiveness of the ongoing cleanup process, the letters go on to state how it is critical that the DoD immediately implement additional IRAs at the locations of the wastewater lagoons and seepage beds near Clark’s Marsh, Three Pipes Drain, the DRMO site and Landfills 30-31 at WAFB.
The correspondences also contain a map showing the existing PFAS plumes and locations of the four requested IRAs, together with a written summary.
Wusterbarth advised township officials that this information has been sent to Mike Neller and Beth Place from EGLE, as well, who responded by saying that they are in the process of putting together a letter to the AF with the same request for these additional IRAs.
Along with asking the Oscoda Township Board for its support with the requests, and welcoming their participation in the RAB meeting, the NOW group also asked for the IRA-related information to be included in the latest board meeting that was held on Monday, Feb. 13.
Further questions about the NOW rally and press conference can be directed via e-mail to nowactiongroup@gmail.com, or by phone at 810-441-9855.
Wusterbarth noted that the IRA requests will be discussed during the RAB meeting tonight, Feb. 15, as well.
As a reminder, this is open to the public and attendees can join in person at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, or participate virtually by registering at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/3bb1375c-e3e4-4b69-89e7-0022e51e7f7d@0843acec-fd3e-49be-bd54-18c6048a3fd0.
Included among the items on the agenda for the RAB meeting, are updates on the remedial investigation at WAFB, the Alert Aircraft Area IRA and the sampling activities from the last year, plus stakeholder/RAB member updates and a discussion on the schedule for future field activities and events.