EAST LANSING – In these complicated times, stress is an epidemic, and youth are not immune.
Mindfulness – the practice of attending to the present moment without letting distractions, analysis or judgement interfere with your thinking – is effective in reducing stress-related symptoms such as worry, depression and physical tension, and may be helpful in managing chronic conditions. It also improves attentiveness and impulse control, and induces neuroplasticity. It’s good for the body and the mind.
MSU Extension’s program, Mindfulness for Children: Helping Kids Manage Stress, covers some of the science of mindfulness and how it can benefit children, and will provide tips and strategies to help kids learn and practice mindfulness, empowering them to manage their stress.
This free program is for parents, caregivers, educators, and others who work with children. It will take place on May 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a live class using Zoom and will not be recorded. Instructions on Zoom software and setup will be sent in the confirmation email.
To register, visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/mmll2022/.