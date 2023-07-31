OSCODA – Oscoda locals and visitors had a plethora of events to choose from downtown and around town leading up to and after the AuSable River Canoe Marathon (ARCM).
Dwight Street business owners, working with Jessica Bravata, who owns Events by Bravata, brought locals and visitors downtown for another fun weekend.
Friday afternoon women who were competing in the Rockabilly Pinup Contest mingled with classic car enthusiasts and worked the crowd to get votes. A Kalitta race car was on display in front of the Lake Theatre. At 8 p.m. Crystal Snow was crowned Miss Rockabilly. Contestants were involved in giving prizes to car owners in categories including Best of Show Pinup Choice and Children’s Choice.
Early in the evening Brad Corpus Music played on the street between The Office and Parkside Dairy. The band was followed by Dave Iler serving as the deejay. Bill Tait, owner of Tait’s Bill of Fare, was grilling ribs for hungry attendees. Attendees purchased adult beverages in Social District cups from The Office and Tait’s to enjoy outside.
The Saturday morning events started early with a hearty Lumberjack Breakfast, consisting of pancakes, meat and hash browns at Dudley’s Diner. According to owner Kristen Vogt the morning got off to a slow start but business picked up as the morning progressed. A work crew from Consumers Energy stopped in to fuel up before they started their workday.
For the more health conscious, beach yoga was offered by To the Moon and Back at Oscoda Beach Park. The weather cooperated, although it was somewhat windy, and the 9 a.m. yoga class, taught by Lain MacKenzie, took place as scheduled.
At 11 a.m. a group of women and one young man, all in costume, gathered at Riverbank Park for Witches on the Water, a slow float down the river that had been the site for numerous races throughout the week.
With the wind at their backs, participants in kayaks and canoes, and on paddle boards and floaties, didn’t have to paddle much to make it to Finish Line Park where they were met by friends, family members and cheers. With the current pushing her downriver and the wind, Shannone Bondie overshot the beach and was quickly pulled back by fellow paddler Belinda Kusibab.
At noon a full day of festivities kicked off on Dwight Street. Vendors offered jewelry, T-shirts, clothing, metal works, maple syrup and unique gifts. According to Jeff Moss, co-owner of Parkside Dairy, the vendors all said they liked the downtown location and one vendor said he sold out and was taking orders.
The kids enjoyed face painting, chalk art and dancing. Hope Anglican Church served up Philly steak sandwiches and sloppy joes with chips and a drink for $3 and had regular and gluten free brownies for dessert that paired really well with some vanilla soft serve from Parkside Dairy.
Shoppers filled the downtown stores. Co-owner of To the Moon and Back Jackie MacKenzie and Tom Maxwell, whose Family owns Cathy’s Hallmark, both noticed an increase in the number of shoppers.
From noon to 2 p.m. the Robert J. Parks Library located in the Wurtsmith District hosted a Family Fair that included games, arts and crafts and an ice cream bar. Rob Clink, the community resource officer with the Oscoda Police Department, played tug of war with the children and Smokey Bear was on hand to teach fire safety. The library offered kid friendly activities inside and outside with Friends of the Library helping out and local organizations including the Oscoda Rotary Club helping make the event fun.
Live music started on Dwight Street at 1 p.m. with three bands each playing two 90 minute sets. Dave Carmona, David Ladd and Grounded, all donated their time to entertain the crowd. Playing classic rock, local band Grounded had fans of all ages on their feet dancing until the party was moved inside The Office Lounge and Grill at 9:30.
Sunday morning festivities started behind the AuSable Inn and River View at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast sponsored by Consumers Energy.
As the first canoe marathoners crossed the finish line the festivities spread down the river to the parking lot behind Gilbert’s Drugs where the Family Festival took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Family Festival, sponsored by Gilbert’s Drugs, included bouncy houses, face painting, music, a petting zoo, and arts and craft vendors.
Food was available to purchase from From Huron Out, formerly Wiltse’s. Baked goods were sold by the Oscoda High School Music Boosters.
Walking and driving traffic down State Street was brisk and parking was elusive with hundreds of spectators across the bridge and along the riverbanks for the AuSable River Canoe Marathon.