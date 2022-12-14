LANSING – Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.3 percent, according to data released last week by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Employment in the state decreased by 5,000, while unemployment edged up by 3,000, resulting in a minor workforce reduction of 2,000 between October and November.
“Despite a minor jobless rate increase, Michigan’s labor market remained stable over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs rose by 14,000 during November.”
The national jobless rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.7 percent. Michigan’s November unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points above the U.S. rate. The national rate fell by half a percentage point over the year, while Michigan’s jobless rate decreased by nine-tenths of a percentage point since November 2021.
Labor force trends and highlights
Michigan’s workforce was essentially unchanged over the month, while the national labor force edged down by one-tenth of a percent.
Total unemployment in the state advanced by 1.5 percent during November. In contrast, the U.S. unemployment level was reduced by 0.8 percent.
Michigan’s over-the-year employment increase of 2.3 percent was three-tenths of a percentage point larger than the national employment advance since November 2021 (+2.0 percent).
The November statewide labor force participation rate edged down for the second consecutive month by one-tenth of a percentage point to 59.9 percent, while Michigan’s employment-population ratio remained unchanged at 57.4 percent.
Detroit metro area unemployment rate unchanged in November
The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent over the month. The region’s workforce was reduced by 3,000 between October and November.
The Detroit MSA jobless rate declined by 1.8 percentage points over the year. Employment advanced by 22,000, while unemployment declined by 38,000 since November 2021.
Michigan payroll jobs increase over month
According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment advanced by 14,000 over the month, or 0.3 percent, resulting in a total job count of 4,384,000. Minor employment gains occurred throughout multiple Michigan industries during November.
Industry employment trends and highlights
Seven statewide super-sectors demonstrated employment advances on a percentage basis, led by the leisure and hospitality and construction industries (+1.8 percent).
Employment advances across multiple industries were partially offset by payroll job decreases in other services (-2,000) and financial activities (-1,000).
Payroll jobs receded in the financial activities sector for the third consecutive month during November.
Michigan total payroll jobs advanced by 110,000, or 2.6 percent, over the year.
The largest over-the-year industry employment gain on a numerical basis occurred in the state’s professional and business services sector (+19,000).