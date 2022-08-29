TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show Saturday and Sunday at Shoreline Park in Tawas City.
Now in its 31st year, the show traditionally holds more than 100 booths of handmade arts and crafts.
Whatever your interests – from paintings, photography, leather goods, and home décor items to jewelry, clothing, furniture and delicious food items such as salsa, fudge, spices, nuts and kettle corn, you are certain to find it at this year’s show in Tawas City.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.