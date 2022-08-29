East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.