EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council held a work session on the proposed short-term rental ordinance on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at the East Tawas City Hall.
The purpose of the work session was to review public comments on the proposed ordinance regarding Short-Term Rentals (STRs). The ordinance will address new requirements, compliance and fees for STRs within the City of East Tawas.
After approximately an hour of discussion among the councilmembers, City Manager Brent Barringer and Deputy Clerk/Utilities Billing Administrative Clerk and Zoning Administrator Stephanie Loew, the council decided to move forward with the second reading of the ordinance at its regular Dec. 5 meeting.
The hour-long work session included discussion about the number of current STRs. Loew estimated the current number to be less than 24. She reminded councilmembers that they have been discussing an ordinance for STRs since 2019 and that the STRs that are currently operating are doing so without a permit and outside of the law.
“People operating outside of the law shouldn’t determine what the law should be,” Barringer stated. He added that the City of South Haven went to zero allowed STRs in the city and that the City of Holland allowed 25 STRs. Barringer also stated that STRs displaced families.
Mayor Bruce Bolen asked about the renewal process. Loew reported that those with a current permit who have not had any violations, would simply need to pay the renewal fee of $500 on an annual basis. Councilmember Mike Mooney questioned why the amount was $500. Councilmember Lisa Bolen asked why the fee would be the same every year.
Councilmembers Molly Collier and Mike Mooney both expressed concerns about the property owners of current STRs not being able to get a permit. Collier said she was uncomfortable with the limit being 30. Mooney asked if there was a limit per person. Loew clarified that each property needs to have a permit. Mooney also expressed concerns that someone who was not operating a STR would buy the permits.
There was discussion about some pending state legislation that would allow 25-30% of properties to be STRs. The Michigan Municipal League does not want the state to take over the regulations. For the City of East Tawas, the state regulations would mean that 450 properties could be STRs.
Collier asked if there was a reason why the people who currently operate STRs were not being prioritized for obtaining permits. Loew said that everyone she knows of who is operating a STR will receive a letter and a copy of the ordinance and have the opportunity to apply for a permit. Loew has searched Airbnb and VRBO to see who is currently operating a STR.
Mooney said that there might be some who operate as STRs on a word-of-mouth basis but do not advertise. He added that there were a number of developers who were planning to open a STR that the city is not aware of.
Councilmember Joseph Kolts said he thought 50 permits would be a good number based on the conversation.
“Can’t we change the number if we need to? What’s the big deal,” asked Councilmember Dave Leslie.
Collier expressed concern for the people who had purchased properties and invested in them.
“They were violating the ordinance,” Councilmember Blinda Baker responded.
“Shame on us for not doing anything,” responded Mooney.
Bolen said that the ordinance would need to be amended and then it would take a first and second read in order to change the ordinance.
The council discussed the $15,000 that would be collected as a result of 30 permits being issued at $500 each. The $15,000 would cover the costs for a .25 FTE (full time employee). The council discussed that until now there has not been any enforcement of STRs. When the ordinance goes into effect, it will be enforced. The need for additional staffing was discussed, as it was agreed that Loew would not be able to be responsible for enforcement.
“Do you have a staffing plan,” asked Councilmember Lisa Bolen. The need to hire a full-time code compliance officer was discussed.
The pros and cons of more STRs was also discussed. STRs bring in more customers for businesses in the summer but mean less permanent residents who are frequenting restaurants and shops in the winter. The impact on the census was also brought up.
As previously reported, a number of local property owners, all of whom were opposed to the ordinance, attended the public hearing that was held on Nov. 21. Since holding the public hearing, the City received e-mails from three additional property owners who were also opposed to the ordinance.
In an e-mail dated Nov. 22, Taite Smith, whose grandfather lived in East Tawas for over 30 years, questioned the need for the ordinance. Smith said he thought the proposed ordinance was a knee jerk reaction to issues that should be handled at the individual level.
“There may be the need for some change and more enforcement, but this whole proposal needs more work and more inclusiveness from property owners, rental management companies, and even the vacation renters who come to spend money each summer,” Smith concluded.
Mike Kubal, who has been visiting East Tawas for the past 15 years, also wrote an e-mail questioning the need for the ordinance.
As previously reported, the ordinance requires registering and permitting of short-term rentals and includes a permit fee. While the ordinance does not list a permit fee, the current proposed fee on the application is $500 for each short-term rental property. Permits will be issued on a first come, first served basis and will be valid for one year.
The proposed ordinance places a cap of 30 short-term rentals in the residential area of East Tawas. The central business district, waterfront and highway service commercial districts are already a permitted commercial use and do not have a limit on the number of short-term rentals.
The proposed ordinance defines the areas where short-term rentals are permitted and areas where special use permits need to be obtained. The proposed ordinance also outlines fees incurred for operating a short-term rental without a permit.
A copy of the draft ordinance is available on the City of East Tawas website.