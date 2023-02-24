OSCODA – Shoreline Players is opening its production of Everybody Loves Opal this weekend at the Shoreline Players Theater in Oscoda.
The performance dates are March 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith district next to the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda.
The show is written by John Patrick and provided by Dramatist Play Services. The Shoreline production is directed by Nicole Markey with assistant director Rebecca Collier and is being produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
According to the show's synopsis, Opal Kronkie, played by Renee Diener, lives in a tumbledown mansion at the edge of the municipal dump. Opal loves to collect things and has an abiding faith in the goodness of human nature. Into her rather strange world comes Gloria, Bradford, and Solomon, three folks on the lam from the authorities. Opal's ménage is the perfect hideout and Opal herself may be the solution to their financial woes. Cast as Gloria is April Boje, Bradford is portrayed by Brian Boje and Solomon is played by Paul Grabstanowicz. Opal’s police officer pal is played by Eric Koppen and Patrick Boje portrays the doctor.
For more information on this production or to purchase tickets go to shorelineplayers.org or call (989) 739-3586.