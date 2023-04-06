TAWAS CITY – At its regular April 5 meeting, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) passed Resolution 2023-047, a resolution requesting that state legislators "carefully consider the rights of our citizens when passing these new laws" referring to the 11 statutes the state legislature is considering regarding gun control.
Motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed unanimously. Commissioner Charles Finley did not attend the meeting.
The Commissioners said they disagreed with the two citizens who spoke against the resolution during public comment. Cynthia Schwedler and Jim Mortimer both spoke against the resolution during the first public comment.
"Guns are a concern, a real problem with little kids getting killed in schools," Mortimer said.
He asked that the board offer ways to help solve the problem. Mortimer added that assault weapons are part of the problem.
Sheriff Frank Scott spoke in favor of the resolution which he said he, Prosecutor James Bacarella, Loeffler and Finley wrote together. Scott said the resolution would protect children. The commissioners thanked the group for their hard work.
"I have kids and grandkids of my own. Mental health is the issue, " Loeffler said.
Loeffler said that he thought that gun education should start in the schools for children who are five years old. He touted the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Eddie Eagle program designed for pre-K to 3rd grade children.
"The rights of the people shall not be infringed," Dutcher added. Chair Jay O'Farrell said that you can't legislate the intent of people and gave the example of automobiles being driven into parade routes with the intent to commit carnage. He added that the current laws are not enforced.
During the second public comment period Sue Duncan said she adamantly disagreed with the passage of Resolution 2023-047. Duncan spoke emotionally about an experience she had 60 years ago when she was 12 years old. She walked in on her two brothers, who were both younger than her, and the one brother had a loaded shotgun pointed at the other brother. Duncan was able to de-escalate the situation but was clearly scared about what would have happened had she not walked in on the situation. She emphasized that her parents kept the gun and the ammunition stored separately but that her brother found a way to get both the gun and the ammunition. Duncan noted that mass shootings and suicides are on the rise.
Dutcher responded with a story of a farmer who in 1927 had blown up a school in Bath Michigan using 500 pounds of dynamite.
"Where there is a will, there is a way," Dutcher said. "Pass all the gun laws you want, it's not going to help," he added.
The resolution notes that the ICBOC previously declared Iosco County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County on Feb. 5, 2020.
The resolution also alleges that proposed legislation will impose an additional financial burden on the county.
The resolution goes on to state that the ICBOC believe that people who have been convicted of a felony and have not had their gun rights restored and those who are an immediate danger to themselves or others should be restricted from gun ownership.
Finally, the resolution asks that legislation include a criminal penalty for anyone making a false accusation about a person being a danger to themselves or others, similar to filing a false police report.
As previously reported, 38.9% of the population in Michigan owns guns. States with stricter gun laws tend to have lower rates of gun ownership. Michigan has one of the highest rates of firearm homicides in the country with 4.85 homicide deaths per 100,000 population. In Michigan it is legal for anyone 18 or older to buy a handgun from a private seller with a purchase license. At 21, it is legal to buy a firearm from a federally licensed dealer.
On Feb. 16, in response to the mass shooting that took place on the Michigan State University campus, Michigan Democrats introduced a group of bills to tighten gun regulations. The package of 11 bills fall into three categories: requiring universal background checks to close the private sale loophole; creating secure storage laws to keep legal firearms out of the hands of children and teens; and Red Flag laws.
After passing the gun rights resolution the board went into the first closed session for "Attorney Client Privilege Communication" that lasted for approximately 50 minutes.
The board came out of the first closed session and then immediately went into a second closed session, also for Attorney Client Privilege Communication. When the board came out of closed session they passed Resolution 2023-048 for Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director, to execute a settlement agreement with William Kronk, an animal control officer. According to Soboleski, negotiations are ongoing.
The board also took the following actions:
• Passed Resolution 2023-049 to approve the Service Agreement and Lease Agreement with Iosco County Humane Society. Motion by Dutcher, support from Commissioner Rob Huebel, passed unanimously. Soboleski said there had been some minor changes to the agreements since the last board meeting so she brought them back to the board for approval.
• Passed Resolution 2023-050 to approve the Fiscal Year 2023 Touch-a-Truck Exhibitor Agreements between the Oscoda Touch-a-Truck Planning Committee, Iosco County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Iosco County Sheriff's Department. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously. The event will be held at Furtaw Field on Saturday, June 10.
• Passed Resolution 2023-051 to approve the amended Michigan Indigent Defense Commission grant between the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the county. The county is receiving an additional $10,778.09 for the fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. Motion by Dutcher, support from Huebel, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-052 to approve the Iosco County Planning Commission by-laws. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously. According to Soboleski, the Planning Commission is being re-established.
• Passed Resolution 2023-053 approving the purchase of 3,000 gallons of aviation fuel at a cost of approximately $4.96 per gallon with tax for a total of $14,880. The fuel will be resold at the Iosco County Airport. Motion by Loeffler, support from Dutcher, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-054 giving Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director, the authority to sign and execute the Blight Elimination Grant Agreement between the State Land Bank Authority and the county. Motion by Dutcher, support from Huebel, passed unanimously. According to Soboleski $200,000 was earmarked for Iosco County but the agreement is for $50,247 because the municipalities were not able to get the necessary paperwork from the property owners. A second round of funding will be available in June but there is a tight timeline for the work that needs to be completed by the end of the year.
• Approved Resolution 2023-055 decreasing the salary of Ron Whitney, Veterans service officer, and increasing the amount for building infrastructure improvements by the same amount. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-056 to approve changes to the county employees' retirement plan contributions. Motion by Loeffler, support from Dutcher, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-057 approving the Statutory Finance minutes from the March 15 meeting in the amount of $199,871. Motion by Dutcher, support from Huebel, passed unanimously.