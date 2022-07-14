NATIONAL CITY – It's hidden in plain sight.
And it has been seen by motorists for many years without realizing what it is.
"It" is a Native American trail marker tree and 61 years ago this month a successful effort saved the natural landmark in Iosco County.
The tree, located in the National City area, remains alive and well today.
According to a July 20, 1961 front page story in the Iosco County News, the 200-year-old oak tree was directly in the path of a road widening and surfacing project.
"When William Finley, who operates the Eagle Park store, saw where the road was going, he contacted Rod Meade, Iosco County Road Commission Engineer," the 1961 story reads. "Pointing out the historical significance of the tree, Finley asked that it be saved if possible.
"Mrs. Finley's mother, Mrs. Archie Cuvrell, widow of the founder of Eagle Park subdivision who owns land on both sides of the road, offered the Road Commission any land that it needed if it would by-pass the tree."
"'We were happy to be able to spare the tree as long as it did not result in any engineering problem and as long as they don't come up too often and interfere with our construction programs," Meade then told the Iosco County News.
According to Wikipedia, trail trees, or trail marker trees, "are hardwood trees throughout North America that Native Americans intentionally shaped with distinctive characteristics that convey that the tree was shaped by human activity rather than deformed by nature or disease. A massive network of constructed pre-Columbian roads and trails have been well documented across the Americas, and in many places remnants can still be found of trails used by hunters and gatherers.
"One unique characteristic of the trail marker tree is a horizontal bend several feet off the ground, which makes it visible at greater distances, even in snow."
Chief Thunder Cloud (Scott Williams) of Chicago, Ill., explained the significance of the Indian Trail Marker to the Iosco County News in 1961.
"The white man always wondered why the Indian never got lost in the woods. The answer was trail markers," he said. "Everywhere the Indian went there were markers not too far away, all pointing to important points along the trail.
"The small trees which were to become markers were bent to the ground and tied down. In this case, the oak tree took root was tied down and a tree grew straight up from the ground at that point. The tree was bent along the line of the trail it marked, and the bark near the ground was skinned off to indicate the main point on the trail."
While the exact location of the trail marker tree is intentionally not revealed in this story, those interested in finding it can refer to the July 20, 1961 story in the Iosco County News where the name of the road the tree is located next to is given.