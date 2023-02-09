AuSABLE Twp. – While some members of the AuSable Township Board of Trustees said they loved the idea of having smoke-free parks, the issue came down to who would enforce an ordinance if passed by the township.
The trustees discussed the issue of smoke free parks at the regular Feb. 6 board meeting.
As previously reported, a representative from District Health Department No. 2 presented to the board at its Jan. 17 meeting about the health dangers associated with secondhand smoke and cigarette butts being left in parks.
Superintendent Eric Strayer said that Canton and Manistee were two municipalities who have approved smoke free parks. Trustees supported the idea of having signage in township parks that discouraged smoking but had questions about who would pay for the signs. Clerk Kelly Graham asked if the health department would pay for the signs or if the township would be responsible for the cost.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau said he didn’t like the idea of there being more signs in the parks. He added that while he appreciated the presentation he didn’t think it would be practical or enforceable. Beliveau added that if the township passed an ordinance it would be enforceable by the police but he didn’t think the police department would enforce it.
Graham added that not taking action at this point didn’t preclude the board from taking action in the future. Beliveau added that the township could do something if it “becomes a bigger problem” but reiterated that he didn’t see it as being enforceable or practical.