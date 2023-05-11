LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of AuGres, has announced upcoming May office hours events for people in the 99th House District in Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw, Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties to meet with their state representative.
Locally, office hours meetings will take place at the following days, times and locations:
• Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at the Oscoda Township Library, located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda.
• Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the AuGres City Hall, located at 124 W. Huron Road in AuGres. State Sen. Michele Hoitenga will be a special guest at this event.
“I am looking forward to these meetings,” Hoadley said. “It has been an extremely busy time in Lansing, with state budget measures and other proposals relating to Constitutional freedoms going through the Legislature. These events allow people to ask questions and share concerns – which allows me to serve as their voice. Teaming with state senators in their respective districts at these events will provide even more opportunities to talk about the latest both locally and in Lansing. I invite anyone who is interested to attend.”
Anyone unable to attend the meetings can contact Hoadley’s office by calling 517-373-1789 or emailing MikeHoadley@house.mi.gov.