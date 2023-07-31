AuSABLE Twp. – Construction on the Vic Bond plumbing supply store has started at the former Healthy Harvest location in AuSable Township. Bobbie McAndrew and his father Rob McAndrew bought the property in April and plan to open in September.
Vic Bond is a family owned plumbing supply store, started by the elder McAndrew, with 10 locations throughout Michigan including stores in Fenton and Sterling Heights. The AuSable store will be number 11. The closest store is located in West Branch. The stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate contractors' schedules.
According to Bobbie the family has been coming to the Oscoda/AuSable area since the 1980s when his father bought a boat slip. More recently the family purchased the Tamarack Trails Resort in Greenbush.
Bobbie said it was a "no brainer" to build a store in AuSable Township. Currently plumbers and DIYers are driving to Alpena, West Branch or the Saginaw/Bay City area to buy supplies.
The McAndrews are significantly increasing the footprint of the store by adding a 3,200 square foot warehouse onto the back of the existing building. The existing building will serve as the retail space.