LANSING – Taking place twice a year, Free ORV Weekend is a great time to see, experience and test out Michigan’s off-road vehicle trails, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The final Free ORV Weekend of the year takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. On these two days, Michigan residents and visitors can legally ride Michigan's 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails, and the state's six scramble areas, without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. All other ORV rules and laws still apply.
“Our hope is that after experiencing a weekend of off-road fun, riders will consider purchasing an ORV license or trail permit for the remainder of the season,” said Jessica Holley-Roehrs, statewide motorized trails program analyst with the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We always like to say that it’s the perfect time to introduce – or reintroduce – friends and family to the fun and beauty of a ride.”
The DNR directly reinvests ORV trail permit and license dollars back into the ORV trails system. The funds help pay for trail brushing, signage, maintenance, bridge and culvert construction, maintenance of trailhead amenities and other expenditures.
A Recreation Passport still is required where applicable, such as at trailheads and scramble areas. Typically, there's an entrance fee at the Holly Oaks ORV Park (although no Recreation Passport requirement), but the fee is waived for this special weekend.
Visit Michigan.gov/ORVInfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.