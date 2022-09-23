MT. PLEASANT – Workforce development leaders from across the state were awarded Michigan Works! ‘Shining Star’ awards by the Michigan Works! Association for going above and beyond to help job seekers and employers throughout Michigan.
The Shining Star awards celebrate Michigan Works! frontline staff who, through dedication and outstanding contributions to workforce development, personify the Michigan Works! mission.
This year’s local honoree for Northeast Michigan is Edie Kerr, fiscal assistant at Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium. She has held countless roles in her 29-year tenure with the agency and knows all the programs inside and out. That’s why Edie is the team’s go-to person and will be greatly missed when she retires later this year.
"Edie is definitely a Shining Star in our organization," says Marisue Moreau, director at Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium. "She is always there when you need her. Her work is in the background, so it’s often overlooked, but she keeps us running smooth.
"While no single item may stand out (as she keeps these details confidential) she has helped so many of us through both work and personal issues. But, in spite of all her co-workers protests, she is determined to retire at the end of this year. Edie is one of those who are truly one of a kind and impossible to replace. She is the 'best of the best!'"
“Michigan has one of the strongest workforce development systems in the nation and that’s because of hardworking frontline staff like these,” said Michigan Works! Association CEO Ryan Hundt. “Their dedication and passion is changing the lives of Michigan job seekers every single day and that’s why they are our Shining Stars.”
The awards were presented at the Association's annual conference in Mt. Pleasant on Sept. 13.