WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott was able to hold a lead through most of Friday’s Division 4 district semifinal game up in Alcona against AuGres. The Cardinals were unable to hold a lead in the bottom of the seventh inning though, and saw their season come to an end with an 11-10 loss.
“I did (like how we fought), we didn’t underestimate AuGres but that (Carter) Zeien kid is a good athlete and he had a couple big hits on us. The kids had a good practice the night before and they came out strong and we got some hits when we needed them, it was just our pitching didn’t stay on pace with what we needed and they took advantage of it.”
The game was tied 3-3 through four innings, but W-P was able to score three runs in the top of the fifth. Eli Murphy roped a deep two run double that made it 5-3 and a single by Dylan Cockrell made it 6-3.
The Wolverines tied it up 8-8 after six innings, though W-P was able to take a 10-8 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Murphy started that inning with a double, with Cockrell following with a single. They both came in to score on a single by Brady Oliver.
The Cards led 10-9 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a two-run single to right field by Tyler Zaherniak gave the Wolverines the walk-off win.
Oliver took the loss in relief, giving up one run. Nathan Lintz started the game and one five and one-third innings and gave up eight runs, five earned on four hits, three strikeouts and seven walks. Cockrell went two-thirds of an inning as well.
On offense, Murphy finished with a double, two singles, three RBI and one RBI, Mark Howie had two doubles, two RBI and two runs, Oliver had two hits, three walks, three steals and two RBI, Bransen Bellville had a double and an RBI and Cockrel had one hit, one RBI and one run. Lintz also scored two runs and Christian Tocco scored once.
On Tuesday, May 30, W-P finished out the regular season with a pair of road games in Posen. The Cardinals won both, 22-10 and 16-13.
Getting the win in game one was N. Lintz, as he went four runs and gave up five runs, two earned and struck out five.
Howie collected three hits, two RBI, one walk and five runs, N. Lintz had a triple, a single and five RBI, Oliver, Bellville and Cockrell all had one hit and one RBI, Murphy had one hit and came in to score twice, Bodie Lintz managed to come in to score three times and scoring twice each was Will LaFranca and Dillan Parent.
In game two, Oliver got the win in relief, going one and one-third innings and giving up six runs, one earned on two hits, four strikeouts and one walk. Cockrell also struck out five batters in two and two-third innings.
On offense, Howie had a double, single and three RBI, Lintz had two hits and one RBI, Oliver, Tocco, B. Lintz, Cockrell and Murphy all had one hit each, with Cockrell and Murphy also getting one RBI each. Bellville came in to score twice and Parent had one run.
“Overall, I think that the team probably played as well as they could in the district and some of them came away with some good memories and that is what counts,” Mervyn said. “Our season could have been a little bit better but we aren’t sitting back and complaining. The kids played as good as they could have played with the experience that they had.”