ANN ARBOR – ReLeaf Michigan has announced that their 16th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt Contest (2023-2024) has gotten underway, and will be open for entries until Aug. 25, 2024.
All age groups are encouraged to participate in the search for the state’s largest trees, and those from ReLeaf Michigan – headquartered in Ann Arbor – note that the contest is a great activity for families, groups of friends, fun dates or solo adventures.
According to their website, by identifying big trees, people can take part in a statewide effort to track these living landmarks. They could also end up finding the largest tree in their county, or even the state.
ReLeaf Michigan created the Michigan Big Tree Hunt in 1993 to celebrate our state’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about Michigan’s biggest trees. It’s free to participate, and organizers say that there’s nothing better than spending time outside appreciating the beauty and majesty of large trees.
Among the contest details provided by ReLeaf Michigan, are the rules listed below.
- The tree must be living and accessible for verification.
- Tree size is determined by circumference (measurement around trunk).
- All entries must be postmarked or submitted online by the end of the contest.
Prizes will be awarded in several different categories, as well, which are noted as follows:
- Largest tree found by a Big Tree Hunter age 16 or older.
- Largest tree found by a Big Tree Hunter age 15 or younger.
- Largest white pine, which is Michigan’s State Tree, found by a participant of any age.
- Largest tree found for each county in Michigan.
- A tree of any species which is larger than the current registered Michigan state champion or potential co-champion.
Organizers point out that trees already listed in the Michigan Big Tree Register, before the contest begins, are not eligible for prizes.
All participants will later be invited to the awards ceremony in the fall of 2024, for which details will be announced on ReLeaf Michigan’s website, Facebook page and via their e-mail list, as the date draws closer.
Further information about the contest, including a link to the entry form for participants, tips on how to measure the trees, photos of past winners and more, can be found at BigTreeHunt.com. ReLeaf Michigan also shares updates on social media, at https://www.facebook.com/ReLeafMi, and additional questions may be directed to representatives by sending an e-mail to bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org.
The latest rendition of the contest is being sponsored by the Department of Forestry at Michigan State University, Consumers Energy, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Botanical Club, Michigan Botanical Foundation and ISA Michigan.
For anyone else looking to help ReLeaf make the contest bigger and better, engaging more Michiganders, sponsorship opportunities are available through the aforementioned website, as well. To learn more, such as details on the statewide exposure that individuals, companies or organizations will receive as a Big Tree Hunt sponsor, e-mails can also be sent to Kevin Singer, at kjsinger345@gmail.com.