TAWAS CITY – Tawas City’s 2022-2023 fiscal year (FY) budget has been given the stamp of approval by council representatives, and will go into effect on July 1.
Officials unanimously adopted two resolutions recently, one of which authorizes the city’s general appropriations for the coming year. A 7-0 vote was also cast in favor of a special appropriations resolution.
With the former, the estimated totals of both revenues and expenditures are $2,142,900 in the general fund, $347,320 in the major street fund, $174,495 in the local street fund, $80,395 in the library fund and $30 in the cemetery trust fund. Mosquito control fund revenues are anticipated to be $29,751, with expenditures at $24,000.
Related to this, the allocated 18.5906 mills for general operations, as well as the voted millage of .4667 mills for mosquito control, will be levied.
Of the more than $2 million in estimated general fund revenue for the new FY, property taxes totaling $1,165,915 will be the single largest contributor.
A general fund covers the majority of public services provided to a community, and other significant revenue sources for this fund in Tawas City include the expected $175,756 in state revenue sharing, $159,000 in street equipment rental, $146,642 in fire contract fees, $131,292 in a transfer from reserves, $100,060 in refuse collection fees and $74,700 in street benefits.
The general fund total will be rounded out by a number of smaller sources, as well, such as the revenue which will be generated from rents and leases, franchise fees, property tax administration fees and trunkline overhead.
As for appropriations, the police department will account for $473,888 of the $2,142,900 in general fund expenses. This is followed by the department of public works, $395,939; fire department, $291,445; parks and recreation, $198,727; transfers out, $162,605; and rubbish collection/disposal, $97,620.
Other appropriations will include $23,120 for the recently formed dive team, as well as costs associated with the line items of city manager, clerk, treasurer, assessor and council; auditing; building and grounds; city hall administration; attorney; street lighting; cemetery; and more.
Also incorporated in the general appropriations resolution adopted by the council, is the major street fund, for which $228,545 in State Act 51 money will make up the bulk of the $347,320 in revenues expected for the coming FY.
The major street fund expenditures will consist of such items as routine maintenance, $191,305; a transfer to local streets, $39,315; trunkline winter maintenance, $34,170; trunkline routine maintenance, $34,075; and winter maintenance, $29,260.
State Act 51 will also be the largest revenue contributor to the local street fund, accounting for $88,680 of the $174,495 total.
Appropriations from this fund are estimated to be $133,475 for routine maintenance, $27,890 for winter maintenance, $1,000 for traffic signs and signals and $12,130 for miscellaneous items, including personal services.
Library fund revenues will come from two sources – $50,000 in district library revenue sharing and a $30,395 transfer from reserves – while appropriations will include $35,000 in building repairs and $30,500 for personal services, followed by several other smaller expenses.
With adoption of the special appropriations resolution, the council authorized revenues and expenditures of $124,605 each for the GOLT refunding bond series 2017. Revenue will stem solely from a general fund contribution, and expenses will be $110,00 for principal payments, $14,105 for interest payments and $500 for miscellaneous.
The special appropriations resolution also encompasses the city’s water and sewer funds, which are anticipated to total $531,270 and $910,803, respectively, in both revenues and expenditures.
As previously reported, the water and sewer funds are known as enterprise funds. These are separate from other municipal funds, and are designed so that a fee is charged to customers in exchange for the particular service.
Making up the vast majority of the water fund’s overall revenue in FY 2022-2023, will be the $508,000 in water sales. Among the more costly expenditures will be those associated with Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority operating and maintenance, $195,000; depreciation, $106,000; personal services, $71,995; and contractual services, $69,750.
In the sewer fund, the greatest amount of revenue will be the $785,000 in sewer charges, followed by $93,688 in federal grants, $13,665 in a transfer from reserves and then other sources. The three highest appropriations will be designated to the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA), $500,000; TUA wastewater treatment plant, $93,688; and personal services, $84,440. Contractual services, depreciation, training, insurances and several other costs will account for the remainder.
Based on the approved figures for all funds, Tawas City’s overall revenues in the new FY are anticipated to be $4,341,569. With appropriations totaling $4,335,818, this leaves a net of $5,751.
As recently reported, a public hearing was held on the proposed budget at a council meeting last month, prior to adoption, during which no comments were received.