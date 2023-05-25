AuSABLE, Twp. – A public hearing was held on Wednesday, May 24 at the AuSable Township Hall to discuss the proposed Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project Plan.
No members of the public attended the hearing. The public hearing was part of a special meeting.
Gary Bartow, with Fleis & VandenBrink, gave a presentation to the board about the proposed plan that will be sent to the state.
The proposed plan includes work on water mains and loops to connect households with wells to the township’s municipal water supply. As previously reported, per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination has been found in wells in AuSable Township.
If the proposed plan is implemented, new water mains will be installed on Church and Pierce streets and a northern section of US-23. New water main loops will be installed on Huron Street, Maple Street, Lester Street, MacKenzie Road, Gowen Road and E. Point Rd. According to Bartow, looping will eliminate dead ends in the system, thereby improving water quality and reliability. Existing water meters will also be replaced.
Bartow estimated the total project cost to be $5,100,000. AuSable Township is considered an over burdened community. Last year over burdened communities received grant funding that covered 75% of their costs. It is also possible that the township could receive American Rescue Plan funding.
Bartow presented a worst case scenario that would require the township to take out a loan for the full amount of the project if no grant funds were awarded. In that scenario township residents would have to pay an additional $16 per month for the infrastructure improvements.
After the public hearing was closed the trustees discussed the plan. In a vote of 6 to 0, the trustees approved the plan. Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes with support from Clerk Kelly Graham. Trustee Yvette Ramsdell did not attend the meeting.
The next step is for the plan to be submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Project approval would be made in August. According to the plan construction would begin in May 2025 and be completed by August 2026.
Submitting the plan to the state does not obligate the township to complete the work if funding is not received. Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis noted that several of the water projects have been in the capital improvement plan for a long time.