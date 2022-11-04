CADILLAC – Whether you already have a freezer full of venison, plan to fill your deer tags come firearm season, like to forage for mushrooms or are looking for a new way to serve the fish you caught, check out the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Skills Academy Wild Harvest Cooking Clinic this Saturday, Nov. 12.
This class, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac, will cover processing and prepping meat and wild, foraged foods for cooking. Instructors will demonstrate preparing and preserving foraged foods, smoking techniques and recipes like venison smoked summer sausage, holiday smoked fish dip, venison hot dogs, breakfast sausage and more.
Cost for this class is $50, and registration is required. To register, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the "Purchase a license" button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.