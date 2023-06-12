TAWAS CITY – The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) already has the manpower and several other pieces of equipment needed for their above/underwater dive rescue and recovery team – and now, they are set to receive the final pieces of the puzzle in order to fully carry out these emergency service operations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD) recently notified the city that its grant application for the TCFD dive team’s rescue boat and related equipment has been approved.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, during the June 5 council meeting, advised that the grant will cover $46,800 and the city is responsible for a match of $38,375; for a total of $85,175.
She stated that the match amount, which will be paid out of the city’s fire equipment fund, will be split between the next two fiscal years (FY) – with a portion of the match being in the 2022-2023 FY budget, and a portion in the 2023-2024 FY budget.
TCFD Chief Steve Masich also attended the meeting, and shared that the rescue boat is on order. It will take about 30 days to be built, after which it will be shipped by freight from San Diego, Calif.
Adding that this has been two years coming, he credited city officials for all of their support in helping to get the dive team up and running during this time.
According to Masich, the 22-foot Inmar brand rescue vessel is designed specifically for dive teams. The boat – featuring a 175 outboard motor, inflatable/pontoon sides and a solid aluminum hull – can carry up to 12 personnel.
He said that the trailer, as well as such boat gear as life jackets, are also part of the USDA-RD grant.
“It’s not just the boat that will be covered by that grant,” Horning augmented, saying that it includes lights, sirens, radios and some other additional equipment for the dive team, as well.
Councilman Jeff Coon made a motion to commit to the city’s match of $38,375, and for it to be split between the next two FYs, which was supported by Councilman Dave Lesinski. The motion passed 6-0, with Councilman Mike Russo having been excused from the meeting due to a work conflict.
In other dive team topics, Masich requested council approval for a not-to-exceed amount of $16,000, for the purchase of two used wave runners with a trailer – which Horning said would also be paid out of the fire equipment fund.
While loaner jet skis were once a possibility, as previously reported, Masich said that this hasn’t yet happened due to the incredible disruption of the world supply chain.
He further explained that without these watercrafts, the dive team can only respond from the shoreline, which can certainly make it very challenging to perform the various services.
So, he sought council approval in order to negotiate with pre-owned jet ski owners in a timely manner, and to be able to bid on sale opportunities for the machines and a trailer, at a cap of $16,000.
Masich also pointed out that the jet skis allow for rapid deployment, meaning the divers can get out in the water right away and start doing a grid search. The rescue boat, on the other hand, serves more of the “long-term” needs, such as water/dive rescue or recovery efforts. Therefore, each type of equipment complements the other, and it is ideal to have both in order to successfully perform the job.
He said that the jet skis can also tow divers underneath, as they go down for searching, which speeds up the process. “It’s all about quickness.”
He added that if the previously discussed loaner option for the wave runners becomes a possibility again, the used machines could always be sold, and the dive team could move to the yearly loan situation.
“And that will complete the mission, with the 11-member dive team,” Masich remarked, should this equipment purchase also receive a stamp of approval from the council.
He said that with the current team members, who have all undergone extensive training, as well as the rescue boat and jet skis, the TCFD will have a solid dive department in place.
“We have a dive team, so we need to have the equipment for them to actually do the job,” agreed Mayor Brian McMurray.
Councilman Chuck Klenow’s motion to approve the $16,000 cap for the purchase of two used wave runners with a trailer, was supported by Lesinski and passed in a 6-0 vote.