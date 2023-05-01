OSCODA – A one run loss in game one. A one run loss in game two. That was unfortunately the fate for Oscoda in its North Star League crossover baseball games in AuGres on Monday, April 24, falling 5-4 and 3-2.
In game one, which went seven innings, Michael Myles took the loss, going the distance and giving up five runs on five hits.
Carson Gooch had a double and scored a run, Mason Osborn had two hits and an RBI and Dreyton Williams had two hits and scored twice.
Gooch was the tough-luck loser in game two, tossing all six innings and giving up three runs and striking out 13 batters.
On offense, Jayce Foster had two singles, one walk, one RBI and two steals, Jhonas Williams had a single, a walk and scored a run and Logan Williams reached twice and stole two bases.
On Wednesday, April 26, the Owls lost two NSL crossover games at Hillman, falling 8-2 and 12-4.
In the opener, L. Williams took the loss.
“He pitched extremely well after a five run first inning, striking out five and allowing just one walk,” head coach Mark Whitley said.
The offense had L. Williams get on base twice and score a run, Jayden Eberline had a walk and was hit by a pitch and Gooch also scored a run.
In game two, Osborn took the setback, striking out five and walking four. Tyler Sheffer and Thad Spragg also pitched in relief.
At the plate, Foster had two singles, D. Williams, Sheffer and Alec Apsitis all had singles as well. Myles got on base twice and scored two runs.
Oscoda hosted Posen on Monday, heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday.