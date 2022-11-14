EAST TAWAS – At its Nov. 10 meeting the East Tawas City Council unanimously approved the 2023 Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) budget.
The City of East Tawas will see an increase of $16,481 from $162,655 that was budgeted for 2022 and $179,136 that is budgeted for 2023. Motion by Council Member Lisa Bolen, support from Council Member Blinda Baker, passed unanimously.
The council members noted the capital improvement costs of $666,395 for 2023.
HSRUA costs are shared between the City of East Tawas, Tawas City, Baldwin Township, AuSable Township and Oscoda Township and the former Wurtsmith Airforce Base. The City of East Tawas will pay for 15.02 percent of the overall 2023 budget.