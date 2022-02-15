OSCODA — Working with their hands, students of Mrs. Jamie Merdzinski's class build clay bowls for the upcoming "Souper Bowl Supper."
The Souper Bowl Supper is a charity event, where members of the public come in to purchase soup and/or clay bowls made by Oscoda Elementary students who participated in Mrs. Merdzinski's class weeks prior to the event.
It is done in conjunction with the Oscoda Lion's club, who provide the soup and help run the event which takes place this year on Feb. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oscoda High School commons area.
Since elementary students hand make the bowls, there isn't any standard size, nor are all the bowls soup-sized. The proceeds, however, are for charity and the bowls possess a handmade quality.
No bowl is made by a single individual, but many different kids ranging from fourth to sixth grade work on them during their hour in the art room during a normal school day. Some students sculpt clay bowls, some recycle clay, some paint on glaze, some wash the glaze off, some label pottery and some make signs for the supper.
"There are so many different jobs for kids to contribute," said Mrs. Merdzinski.
At the bowl sculpting station during a regularly scheduled art class hour, two girls rolled little brown balls of clay over old editions of the Oscoda Press laid on the table.
"First, you make a ball and put your thumbs in it like this," said Kairie Miller, a 5th grader as she sculpted the little clay ball.
She pushed and spread the clay with her fingers until she formed a small cup in her hands.
Across the table was her friend Zoe Gies who had another cup-shaped bowl with cracks at the rim.
"Eventually, you get some water and take two fingers and smooth out the rims," Gies said.
She dipped her fingers in water and smoothed the cracks. The rim formed a smooth ridge, making a complete cup.
Whether it was due to dissatisfaction with the end product, or because they were friends and wanted an excuse to keep hanging out, they crumpled the little cups and repeated the process until they found a satisfactory shape.
After students make bowls, they set them on a drying rack so a handful of students from the next class can apply glaze.
Glaze is a material painted over the clay to give it a color and protect it.
If the bowls make the cut, they are fired in a kiln and priced by students, ready for display at the Souper Bowl Supper event.
Mrs. Merdzinski said the class is student led with her as a guide in the background.
After making money from selling bowls at the event, they as a class decide what to do with the proceeds.
In a past year, Mrs. Merdzinski said students decided on donating money to the Emmanuel Mission Homeless shelter and took a field trip there to take a tour of daily operations.
"It is very powerful for the students to see this and understand how they are helping," said Mrs. Merdzinski. "From here we walk to a local restaurant where we enjoy a meal together and discuss other ways we can serve our community with our Art."
Money for the clay and glaze comes from the Oscoda Lion's Club. They shell out $500 for students to use and students raise from $800 to $1000 in donations each year.
Volunteer and board member of the Lion's Club Yvonne Mallak said this event brings awareness to the children about Lionism and volunteerism. Instilling a sense of community service and civic duty at a young age is important for developing well-rounded children and a well-rounded community.
"There's no reason that you cant start them as young as a kid at the elementary," she said.
"Working together on something is a win-win all around. Its just teaches them to grow in a responsible way and it teaches them community service."
The idea for the event first took place when Mallak visited her sister's church in East Lansing. There, local artists held a similar event to raise awareness about hunger in their hometown.
She brought the idea up to Mrs. Merdzinski and she was absolutely on board with going through with it.
Selling pottery as part of a charity initiative is a thing that happens across the country. The first instance was "The Empty Bowls Project,” a Texas based nonprofit founded in 1990 by Lisa Blackburn and her husband, John Hartom.
"Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities," said their website, emptybowls.com.