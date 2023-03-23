LANSING – For 77 years, the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) has supported eligible veterans and their families throughout Michigan with emergency financial assistance.
In Iosco County, 1,446 emergency assistance grants have been distributed to veteran families for a total of $333,243 in aid since the MVTF was created in 1946.
The MVTF’s emergency grant program helps veterans overcome unforeseen situations causing a short-term financial emergency or hardship if the veteran can demonstrate the ability to meet future expenses. Historically, the MVTF has provided emergency grants to eligible wartime-era veterans for things like mortgage and rent assistance, home repairs and heating bills.
In 2021, the MVTF also started providing emergency assistance to eligible peacetime-era veterans who are 65 years and older.
The MVTF was created by the state Legislature in 1946 to help veterans with a $50 million corpus that has since grown to more than $66 million. Interest from the corpus funds the emergency grant program. The MVTF, one of the nation’s oldest veteran trust funds, became part of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in 2013.
To talk to someone about applying for as emergency grant from the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, veterans should fill out and submit an Emergency Assistance Form or call the MVAA at 1-800-MICH-VET.