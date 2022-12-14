East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.