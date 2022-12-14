AUSABLE TWP. — At their regular Dec. 5 meeting the AuSable Township Board of Trustees approved the 2023 schedule.
Board meetings are typically held on the first and third Monday of each month. However, in 2023 a number of those dates are holidays. The first meeting in January will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The second January meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The second meeting in February will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. In June the second meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 20. In September the first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Planning Commission meetings are held on the third Wednesday of every month. There are no changes to the 2023 schedule.
The township wide garage sale is scheduled for June 9-11.
One dumpster day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19.
The township will be closed on Jan. 2, Jan. 16, April 7 at noon, May 29, June 19, July 4, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 10, Nov. 23, Nov. 24, Dec. 22, Dec. 25, and Dec. 29.