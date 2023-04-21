OSCODA - On April 20, the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met for their regularly scheduled meeting.
The meeting provided an update on airport projects and included a discussion of OWAA’s upcoming scholarship, as well as the board’s director/manager annual evaluation.
Following the board’s approval of the prior month’s financial statements, Airport Manager Jamie Downes commented on the next agenda item, the quarterly budget review.
Downes stated that budgets were tracking on or above glidescope; in other words, favorably. Downes said that capital improvement and general operations revenue was tracking ahead of expected, which he says will give the board more room to maneuver and support their large capital projects and expenses.
Downes reported that the Wurtsmith Air Museum’s roof had been completed; Downes clarified that the approximately $65,000 cost associated with the project was covered by insurance and the $5,000 deductible was covered by the museum, incurring no cost for OWAA.
The board then entered discussion on the OWAA 2023 Pilot Training & Aerospace Education Scholarship. Downes reported that the scholarship committee had met the prior week and evaluated a Tawas Area Schools student. Downes stated that the student ranks second in his class and is engaged in a variety of extracurricular activities.
The student has recently sparked an interest in aviation and Downes stated that the board came up with the plan to utilize a discovery flight for the candidate to establish whether there is sufficient interest and compatibility, before awarding the scholarship.
“This scholarship was started about fifteen years ago,” Mike Munson stated. “It was an incentive to bring the high school folks some exposure to aviation, whether through flight training or to augment college tuition.”
Munson said that although there are some great younger people in the area but that when it comes to life they may be a bit naive, especially when it comes to something as sophisticated as learning to fly.
“We’ve only had- I’ll call it 1.85 people get through the program,” Munson said. “And I say 1.85 because we’ve got one that actually got his private pilot’s license, a professional person, an adult. We have another one getting ready for his check-ride, again an adult. The kids just seem to lose interest or they get so overwhelmed with life because they’re still living life.”
Munson continued, noting the additional financial commitment as a factor. Although the $6,000 scholarship is a significant boon, that only amounts to about a third of the cost necessary to receive a pilot’s license. Munson clarified that he doesn’t want to turn the young crowd away, but it is important that they have a clear understanding of what flying a plane is like and the commitment they are making. The discovery flight, Munson says, will alleviate this issue to some degree.
Downes stated that it was important to provide as much information to candidates as possible, including informing them that the total cost to attain a license is around $15,000 and they will be responsible for coming up with the remainder not covered by the scholarship. “Getting them on the path is great. Making sure they can complete it or at least take it somewhere would be the due diligence we should do before allocating money.”
Kevin Beliveau shared that it wasn’t unreasonable for a younger person working over the summer to save up money and accrue the necessary costs to complete the program. “At about $160 for a discovery flight I think it’s a great idea; and I think it could be a great tool to help the committee understand the applicant better. I’d also recommend that anyone filling out an application be eligible for a discovery flight and that we use that as part of the evaluation process.”
John Swise motioned, seconded by Beliveau, to approve the discovery flight and add it to the evaluation process.
When the time came for the board’s annual director/manager evaluation, Chairman of the Board Kevin Boyat said “there’s tons of comments, all good comments. Jamie’s evaluation, I believe he passed it.”
“I think a position like this can be abused by a manager that is very proactive and steps out of bounds without running it by the board,” Munson shared. “I can honestly say that what I’ve seen of Jamie, he’s very aggressive but he makes it a point to run it by the board. That’s the kind of checks-and-balance system that feels very comfortable to me.”
Downes commented that he would appreciate any feedback board members may have for him moving forward and is open to learning from board member’s collective experiences.
Munson motioned to approve the evaluation and was seconded by Bill Palmer.
Downes presented board members with a snow tracker for the current fiscal year, a spreadsheet he produced which indicates personnel, manhours, wages, and snow type for snow removal procedures which have been completed so far this year. He stated that he would continue to utilize the snow tracker moving forward.
Next, there was an update from Downes on the status of Operation Clean Slate. Downes reported that the road was in at the salvage area and at building 5009. He stated that about half the dirt had been moved and the project was 8 days underway.
“We’ve probably got another 12-14 days of work on that and then we’ll broom it and clean it, wait for good weather, and then we’ll start attacking more projects,” Downes stated.
Chairman Boyat’s call for public comment was answered by Cathy Wusterbarth, one of the leaders of environmental activist group Need Our Water (NOW). She said that the reason for her visit was to speak to the board about installing signage for their GAC (Granular Activated Carbon) treatment systems on the property.
“First of all, as a RAB (Restoration Advisory Board) member and also as a community member, I want to know where these systems are,” Wusterbarth stated.
She said that the buildings the systems occupied were blank and it was difficult to explain to community and the media the work that was taking place.
“Another reason that I think it’s important to have these signs is that it really shows the community that something real is being done in that building. That is a filtration system that we can say ‘this is the central treatment plant, this is the FT-02 Plant,’ and it’s real, tangible stuff that you can say PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) work is being done.”
Board members were receptive to the proposition. Downes said he would coordinate with RAB Co-Chair Steve Willis to work out details for installing signs.