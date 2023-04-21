OSCODA – Sixty volunteers gathered at the Robert J. Parks Library on Thursday, April 20 from 2-6 p.m. for a volunteer appreciation event.
Organized by Library Director Robin Savage, the event included food, prize drawings and entertainment by local musician David Ladd. Volunteers from local nonprofit organizations, churches and businesses who support nonprofits and the community were invited. Volunteers from the Downtown Beautification Committee, Baby Pantry, Oscoda Rotary Club, Girl Scouts, the Lions, Friends of the Library, Oscoda United Methodist Church food pantry, and many others attended.
Gift baskets were donated by the nonprofits, Vinnie's Hardware, and the U.S. Forest Service.
The Downtown Beautification Committee (DBC), that plants flowers and decorates the downtown with holiday decorations, was recruiting members. The DBC will be gathering on Wednesday April 26 at 10 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce to start spring cleanup projects.
Representatives from the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) were on hand to recruit seniors for the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Programs.
Foster grandparents, 55 years and older, are being sought to provide one-to-one mentoring to students in local schools. Foster grandparents, who serve an average of 20 hours per week, receive a stipend, insurance, meals, mileage reimbursement, training and recognition.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) provides a wide range of volunteer options for seniors 55 and over. Seniors receive insurance, mileage reimbursement, and recognition.
Senior Companions, age 55 and over, provide friendship, socialization and companionship to other seniors. They receive a stipend, insurance, meals, mileage reimbursement, training and recognition.
The Nonprofit Round Tables that meet at the library, were started by Diana London when she was the Library director. Savage said the quarterly meetings are a way for nonprofits, and those who support them, to get together to discuss community needs and how to address them.
The next meeting of the Nonprofit Round Table is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome to attend.