OSCODA — Just in time for the dog days of summer, Kalitta gave its employees a break for a day to throw an appreciation event.
They threw the party at Hangar 8, providing a meal, a show and giveaways.
“You guys have done an incredible job and we couldn’t do it without you,” said Doug Kalitta to the crowd of workers.
Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, owner of Kalitta and Doug’s Uncle was there too and the crowd applauded his presence with a standing ovation.
“Connie, thank you for everything you do. We built a heck of a machine.”
From 1967 to today, that machine has grown from transporting car parts in a Cessna to employing around 1,330 people operating around the clock on three 777 freighters, 24 B747-400 freighters and nine B767-300 freighters.
Kalitta has a race team dedicated to building and tuning funny cars and top-fuel dragsters. They brought three to hangar 8 to show off.
Their funny car broke a head stud, which prompted 10 specialists to spring in action. They completely disassembled and re-assembled the engine, providing an impromptu show for employees to watch.
Airframe and Powerplant Lead Ben Windsor said part of the fun in watching the team was seeing how fast they could put it together. Piston engines aren’t as dangerous to work with. Plane engines require a lot more time and preparation to get going.
“I like my job because of the amount of power you’re messing with,” he said. Each plane engine can provide 95,000 pounds of thrust, which means a lot of moving parts and spinning blades.
Crew Chief John Oberhofer supervised the 10 man crew working on the funny car when a metallic pop rang out while tightening a bolt.
“There’s sounds you want to hear and sounds you don’t want to hear. That’s a sound you don’t want to hear,” he said.
It turned out to be nothing and the engine went together fine, it was just a bolt making noises under intense torque.
Oberhofer said the race shop makes most of their parts in the shop. There are over 1,000 part numbers on file in the Kalitta race shop alone, enough to make most of the engine.
At the lunch tables, Susie Higgins was munching on a donut. She was with her friends Kelli and Bill Beatty.
“The donuts are amazing,” said Kelli.
They enjoyed the food and listened to company leaders speak on what they had in store for the future.
Kalitta’s future plans involve bringing in 10 777’s to be gutted and converted to become either freighters or production airliners.
They also plan to bring in more 747’s to the fleet.
After a meal and announcements, the funny car finally finished reassembly and Kalitta crew wheeled out their car onto the pavement outside hangar 8. All employees in attendance surrounded the cars, phone in hand, recording the crews hand-starting the vehicles. The engines blasted the air with ear-drum blowing roars. No mufflers are found on these racers, all exhaust is vented directly to the air.
“I love it,” said Nicole Hull, Data Processor in first shift.
“I had a ‘93 Pontiac LeMans, Cherry red. I fell in love with racing. I got that need for speed for sure. It’s that adrenaline rush,” she said.
Hull has kids and so she doesn’t race anymore, but she still reads Kalitta’s newsletters from the racing team and said the company has a racing culture she likes to participate in. She goes to races when she can and plans on going to one if whenever it’s close by.
Conrad Kalitta Shook hands with everybody after the dragsters finished their demonstration. He said he thinks throwing employee appreciation events are great.
“We got a great bunch of people out here and it’s gonna grow,” he said. “We have another hanger that’s going to be built. The steel erection is up and that’s going to be great.”
Kalitta said the company is hoping to bring on 200 employees in the near future .