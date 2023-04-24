TAWAS CITY – A separate tax limitation proposal put forth by Iosco County, will be up for the consideration of constituents in the election on Tuesday, May 2.
“Shall separate tax limitations be established until altered by the voters of the county, for the County of Iosco and the townships and Intermediate School District [ISD] within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed (6.75) mills, as follows,” the ballot language begins. It then lists the County of Iosco, at 5.5 mills; townships, 1.0 mill; and ISD, .25 mills; for a total of 6.75 mills.
Iosco County has requested that the County Tax Allocation Board allocate an additional mill to the county, which is done through setting the fixed millage.
According to the county website, 8.75 mills total can be allocated between the county, townships and ISD by the tax allocation board, if they deem appropriate. Currently, 5.75 are authorized – 4.5 mills to the county, 1.0 mill to general law townships and .25 mills to the ISD.
As explained on the website, this leaves three unallocated mills which could be levied, and the county requested one additional mill of the three available.
It is also noted that Iosco County’s current 4.5 mills is rolled back to 3.9105 mills, while the state average is 5.71.
The county requested an additional mill, for a total of 5.5 mills. If approved in the election, it would take effect in 2024.
The plan is to levy just 5.2 mills in the first year. The remaining .3 mills will be used in subsequent years, if needed, to offset future Headlee rollbacks – which is a state statute that reduces the county’s millage rates when annual growth on a property is greater than inflation.
The information from Iosco County also reads that the only effect on general law townships and the ISD, if it passes, is that it resets Headlee for the first year, and future rollbacks are prospective.
Approximately $1.6 million a year would be generated at the 5.2 mills and, as an example, an average homestead property of $46,000 would increase yearly property taxes for the county millage by about $59.
“We realize that this is not an ideal time to request an additional mill and would not do so if it wasn’t desperately needed,” stated Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski. “Iosco County has been operating for decades with an operating millage well below the state average. We have now reached a point where we can no longer adequately operate and provide services with that level of funding.”
With inflation – and in particular, wage inflation during and after the pandemic – Soboleski says that they have difficulty finding and retaining staff.
“We have lost valued employees in important positions to other entities strictly based upon pay. Our current, dedicated employees continue to come to work and provide services despite no wage increases or wage increases well below the average increases for employees throughout the State,” she advised. “These are positions that are critical to our community functioning properly.”
Soboleski further noted that the various departments funded with this millage, entail the county’s trial court, jail, prosecuting attorney, sheriff, medical examiner, clerk, treasurer, register of deeds, equalization, drain commission, emergency manager, elections and buildings and grounds.
“In addition, a best practice for governmental units is to prepare and fund a capital improvement plan for repair and replacement to facilities, vehicles, and equipment,” Soboleski stated. “Iosco County has not done this as there are no funds to cover capital improvements. Our buildings are aging and many repairs are needed.”
She adds that in 2022 and 2023, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners have committed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cover the most dire repairs; however, many more are needed. ARPA funds are a short-term solution and will be depleted in 2024.
Soboleski encouraged anyone who has questions on the ballot proposal to e-mail her at jcsoboleski@ioscocounty.org, or call 989-362-4212.
More information is also available on the Iosco County website, at www.iosco.net.