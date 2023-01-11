LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of AuGres, announced last week his House office in Lansing is open to help serve people in the 99th House District.
Hoadley is in his first term as a state representative. He previously served as the mayor of AuGres and on the AuGres City Council beginning in 2017.
“I prided myself on being accessible to the community and will continue to be accessible to people across communities I represent in the state Legislature,” Hoadley said. “Many people across northern Michigan wonder what the future holds for themselves and their families and they expect a model of state government that is accountable and transparent to them. I welcome anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to my office.”
People can contact Hoadley’s office by calling 517-373-1789 or emailing MikeHoadley@house.mi.gov. Correspondence can also be mailed to S-1288 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.
Michigan’s new 99th House District encompasses Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, as well as portions of Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties.