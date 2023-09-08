OSCODA – To honor prisoners of war (POWs) and those who remain missing in action (MIA), National POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated each year in the U.S., on the third Friday in September.
One such event in 2023 that will pay tribute to these individuals is being offered locally in Oscoda Township, at the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan.
More commonly known as the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, the site will be host to a POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony this Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Pentagon Service Monument within the park, which is located off of F-41, at 4000 N. Skeel Ave.
The ceremony is free and open to the public, with everyone welcome to join.
It will begin with a performance of the National Anthem by Cherie Nentwig, after which attendees will join together in reciting "The Pledge of Allegiance."
A welcome and opening remarks will then be given by the Department of Michigan Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Senior Vice President Jane Dady.
Following this, the POW/MIA Ceremony will be provided by the Department of Michigan Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Commander Regina Fortner.
Next will be a 21-gun salute, conducted by American Legion Post 274 representatives, and the ceremony will conclude with a playing of "Taps."
To learn more about the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, contact co-directors Rose Mary Nentwig at 989-820-9747, or Joe Brinn at 989-906-2155. Additional information is also available by visiting www.oscodaveteranspark.com, which includes a link to the park’s Facebook page, as well.