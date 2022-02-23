OSCODA — The Oscoda swim and dive team finished up the regular season with an Independent Swim Conference dual at home against Chesaning on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Owls were able to claim a win on the night, 99-76.
In the medley relay, Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Daniel Snider took first place points and Raybourn followed that up with a win in the 200 free.
Rudolph was second in the individual medley, Snider won the 50 free, Cody Hartwig won the diving portion and in the butterfly, Raybourn was second.
Rudolph added a second place finish in the 100 free, Stephen Price was second in the 500 and the team of Rush, Emma Hofacer, Johnathan Melendez and Hank Dawson won the 200 free relay.
Hofacer and Libby Mongeau were second and third in the backstroke, Snider and Dawson were second and third in the breaststroke and the night was capped off with a win in the 400 free, thanks to the efforts of Rudolph, Rush, Snider and Raybourn.
Oscoda wraps up the regular season on Friday at Saturday at the Independent Swim Conference championship meet at Saginaw Valley State University.