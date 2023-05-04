East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.