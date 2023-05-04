EAST TAWAS – A new business, LD on the Bay, has opened at 115 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Owned by Kym Samotis and Kerri Stafford, LD on the Bay is an aesthetics and wellness spa. According to the owners, the business offers a variety of services including neurotoxins, DaVinci teeth whitening, laser hair removal, microneedling, fillers, chemical peels, hydrafacials, IV hydration, injections and a full skin line.
As for what makes the business unique, they said their health and wellness spa is the only spa in the community that offers multiple services to bring "beauty to the bay."
For more information, call the business at 989-305-1393.