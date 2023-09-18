TAWAS CITY – It wasn’t a win, but Tawas Area head football coach Zack Blanchard still liked what he saw from his team on Friday. The Braves were playing in their Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division opener, and lost at Benzie Central, 48-21.
“I thought they played exceptionally well, except we had some big miscues on special teams and we had a few turnovers,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “I felt like we were very physical up front and executed our plays correctly and overall, we did a very good job.”
Tawas unfortunately saw its offense lose a fumble and throw an interception. Their special teams allowed the Huskies to recover two onside kicks.
“It doesn’t help when you spot them 28 points with turnovers,” Blanchard said.
The Braves were behind 35-7 at the half, but did get two second half touchdowns to make it the 48-21 final. Trace Reay was three-of-three on extra points.
Tawas’ first half touchdown came on a run by quarterback Devin Grathoff. The second half, Grathoff threw a touchdown to Noah Hopkins and Cayden Rosenow also had a touchdown run.
Grathoff finished eight-of-15 passing for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception. Hopkins had two receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown, Max Herrick had four receptions for 39 yards and Hunter Oliver had one reception for 36 yards. Oliver also rushed the ball 12 times for 42 yards, Herrick carried it 11 times for 27 yards and Rosenow ran seven times for 23 yards and one touchdown.
“I thought Devin played really well at quarterback and Noah played really well at tight end,” Blanchard said. “Max Herrick played well at fullback and our kicker Trace Reay did really well kicking extra points.”
Tawas (1-3 overall, 0-1 NMFC Leaders) hosts rival Oscoda (1-3, 0-2) on Friday. The Owls are coming off a 30-0 loss to Elk Rapids last week. Tawas has lost six straight times to Oscoda in the battle for the News-Press trophy, including last year’s 18-12 overtime thriller.