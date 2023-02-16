OSCODA – On Feb. 9, the leadership team of Need Our Water (NOW) sent letters to elected officials representing Michigan including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Congressman Dan Kildee, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, Senator Gary Peters, Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Congresswoman Haley Stevens regarding assistance with cleaning up PFAS contamination on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The letters, sent via e-mail, were carbon copied to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, officials in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees and the township superintendent. The letters were included in the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees board packet for the regular Jan. 13 meeting, by Trustee Tim Cummings who serves as the township’s representative on the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB). The letters were sent out to coincide with a rally, press conference and the quarterly RAB meeting (see separate articles) that were held on Feb. 15.
The letter asks for legislators’ assistance with “working with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and the Department of Defense (DOD) to implement actions that will help to stop the continuous, imminent and substantial exposures to PFAS chemicals that are harming human health and the environment.“
As previously reported, PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) are a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. Substances containing PFAS were used extensively on the former base, particularly in firefighting activities that utilized AFFF (aqueous film forming foam).
The letter from NOW asked that the Department of Defense ”immediately implement four additional Interim Remedial Actions at the following locations: (1) Wastewater Lagoons and Seepage Beds (WWTP) near Clark’s Marsh, (2) Three Pipes Drain, (3) the area designated as “DRMO,” and (4) Landfills 30 and 31.” A DRMO was a Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office. The current term used is a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).
The letter alleges that the Air Force has refused to take remedial actions.
“Overall, we are very concerned that DOD continues to deny, delay, and downplay its responsibility to protect human health and the environment at Wurtsmith. It took strong, repeated, sustained intervention from Michigan Congressional Delegation Members for the DOD to launch two existing Interim Remedial Actions at Wurtsmith. Your continued involvement will be instrumental in advancing progress toward a better cleanup outcome, and save resources and human lives in the process.”
The letter concludes with a request that the elected officials work with the local community by urging the USAF and DOD to implement remedial actions in the four identified hotspots.
A map showing the existing plumes and locations of the four requested Interim Remedial Actions, is attached to the letter. NOW alleges that the inaction by the Air Force is “improper and unlawful” as determined by NOW’s legal and technical team.